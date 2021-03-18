Commercial services to clear orbital debris will be supported by the US Space Force

General David Thompson, United States Space Force‘s Vice Chief of the Space Operations, stated it would make a reason for the government to be able to pay businesses to tidy up space junk if those facilities existed. Orbital debris poses a threat to spacecraft and secure space operations, according to Thompson, who spoke with national security expert John Nagl of Foreign Policy Research Institute on 16 March.

“If they can clear debris, I’ll bill by the ton,” Thompson stated, adding that there are currently no companies capable of doing so. Someone in the crowd, according to Nagl, questioned Thompson if he’d heard of Astroscale, a Japanese firm with offices in Denver, Colorado, which plans to release a debris-removal project later this week. Thompson stated he had never heard of the firm. He said, “I’m going to just have to Google that.”

The Space Force will be a customer irrespective of which firms in the space industry succeed in offering space junk cleaning solutions, Thompson stated. He stated, “The more we can rely on the commercial space for normal tasks like transportation as well as debris removal, the more so we can concentrate on the national security.” Human-made objects such as non-functional satellites and discarded launch vehicle stages, as well as pieces from the breakup of the rocket bodies as well as spacecraft, make up space debris.

According to the European Space Agency, there are about 3,600 operational satellites as well as 28,200 debris objects which are found in orbit. Within the next decade, over 10,000 satellites will be launched into low Earth orbit. On Saturday, Astroscale will launch the world’s first commercial space debris docking as well as removal flight. The business plans to launch a satellite named End-of-Life Services by Astroscale Demonstration (ELSA-d) from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome on the Russian Soyuz rocket.

A servicer, as well as a client satellite, would be deployed alongside the ELSA-d spacecraft. The servicer will dock together with the client satellite, which will act as a piece of debris, using proximity rendezvous technologies.

