NASA’s Perseverance Rover sent its first Panoramic Image a few days after landing on Mars

After a few days of being on the Martian surface, NASA’s Perseverance rover sent its first panoramic image. The rover’s landing on the Martian Surface was on Feb 18, and it snapped the shot on Feb 20. Signal communicating about its landing reached the Jet Propulsion Laboratory mission control at 3:55 p.m. EST. It marked the success of one of NASA’s 2020 missions that the agency had been monitoring for about seven months. Thanks to its onboard navigation cameras, popularly known as Navcams, the rover landed on a Red Planet’s ancient lake named Jezero Crater. Using its interplanetary robot’s cameras, it captured several images. Once they were received on Earth, experts combined six pictures to form a panorama.

NASA has also released one of its videos which the rover’s cameras and the Skycrane’s cameras captured. Another thing that helped with the recording was the parachute systems, and the last two sources played a massive role in its landing to ensure that it was safe. It is also important to note that the agency also released a huge volume of data in addition to the video. That information is from Justin Maki. He is the team chief of a team in charge of the rover’s instrument operations besides being its imaging scientist. The data include the panorama and other images, remarkable for that matter, taken by the rover during its first days in the Red Planet.

The mission of the Perseverance rover continues, and that is expected to go on for two years. During the period, it will continue taking photos and videos capturing how the Martian surface is like, no doubt. Although it has not happened, the stakeholders expect audio for the first time using the onboard microphone. One will not be surprised in the event that it surpasses the two-year lifespan since it will not be the first rover to survive way past its lifespan.

This mission aims to equip scientists with images that capture a lot of details of the Mars surface. These images will give them an idea of the Jezero Crater’s material and rocks. They would also be a breakthrough in confirming whether life ever existed on the Red Planet. After all, they already have reasons to believe that for about 3.5 billion years, the Jezero Crater comprised a delta system and massive lake. Since water is life, they think that there are high chances that there was life around that area back then. Scientists believe that the panorama image captured an area where the ancient lake bed lay and, by extension, a place where life once existed on Mars.