Laparoscopic Devices Market 2021-2026: Size, Trends, Growth, Leading Companies, Industry Drivers and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Laparoscopic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global laparoscopic devices market reached a value of US$ 11.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laparoscopic-devices-market/requestsample

Laparoscopy is a diagnostic procedure that is widely used for the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, cysts, fibroids, ectopic pregnancy, and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). It is a minimally invasive (MI) procedure that involves making small incisions for the examination of the abdomen. Laparoscopy devices are utilized by healthcare professionals to ensure minimal bleeding and assist in maintaining hemostasis. It involves the use of a camera and specialized instruments that are passed through the trocars. This enables high-resolution images to be transmitted on screens for precise detail monitoring. Some of the commonly utilized laparoscopic devices include cannulas, forceps, rigid scopes, knot pushers, retractors, incision closure devices, bowel grasper and surgical mesh that are extensively utilized as essential tools in general, bariatric and colorectal surgeries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global laparoscopic devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes, pancreatic cancer and gastrointestinal disorders, among the masses. The high success rates associated with laparoscopy have, consequently, provided a thrust to the uptake of laparoscopic devices across the globe. Moreover, there has been a rising preference for MI procedures among both the patients and healthcare professionals due to the enhanced efficacy, quicker recovery period and improved patient outcome associated with these procedure as compared with traditional surgeries. The market is further driven by the advent of robot-assisted laparoscopic devices in the market that are expected to overcome challenges related to safety, sterility, and adaption. Their employment is expected to facilitate complex surgeries with minute precision and accuracy, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the constant advancements in the overall healthcare infrastructure.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laparoscopic-devices-market

Laparoscopic Devices Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the laparoscopic devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

B. Braun

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical Incorporated

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz SE & CO. KG

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global laparoscopic devices market on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Trocars

Energy Systems

Closure Devices

Suction/Irrigation Devices

Insufflation Devices

Laparoscopes

Hand Access Instruments

Robot Assisted Systems

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bariatric Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800