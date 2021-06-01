Aloe Vera Gel Market 2021-2026: Trends, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Growth and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aloe Vera Gel Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aloe vera gel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during 2021-2026. Aloe vera is a succulent plant that produces two substances, namely gel and latex. Aloe vera gel is found in the inner part of the plant leaf. It’s a clear substance with a gel-like texture. Aloe vera gel products can include an entire crushed leaf and latex. In the food industry, aloe vera gel is a key ingredient in functional foods, health drinks, and other food products. It is also used to formulate several cosmetics and toiletry items, such as lotions, shampoos, creams, and soaps.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

One of the key factors influencing the aloe vera gel market growth is the rising demand for aloe vera gel in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food industries. In addition to this, increasing health consciousness and the growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders is propelling the global sales of aloe vera gel. Moreover, the rising preference for organic aloe vera-based products, along with the easy availability of these products through proliferating online retail channels, is driving the market growth further.

Aloe Vera Gel Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aloe vera gel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Herbalife International Inc.

Forever Living Products Inc.

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Aloecorp Inc.

Lily of the Desert

Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.)

Terry Laboratories Inc

Foodchem International Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aloe vera gel market on the basis of nature, end use industry, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by End Use Industry

Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

