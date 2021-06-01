Aloe Vera Gel Market 2021-2026: Trends, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Growth and Future Scope
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aloe Vera Gel Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aloe vera gel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during 2021-2026. Aloe vera is a succulent plant that produces two substances, namely gel and latex. Aloe vera gel is found in the inner part of the plant leaf. It’s a clear substance with a gel-like texture. Aloe vera gel products can include an entire crushed leaf and latex. In the food industry, aloe vera gel is a key ingredient in functional foods, health drinks, and other food products. It is also used to formulate several cosmetics and toiletry items, such as lotions, shampoos, creams, and soaps.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aloe-vera-gel-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
One of the key factors influencing the aloe vera gel market growth is the rising demand for aloe vera gel in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food industries. In addition to this, increasing health consciousness and the growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders is propelling the global sales of aloe vera gel. Moreover, the rising preference for organic aloe vera-based products, along with the easy availability of these products through proliferating online retail channels, is driving the market growth further.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aloe-vera-gel-market
Aloe Vera Gel Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the aloe vera gel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Herbalife International Inc.
- Forever Living Products Inc.
- Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
- Aloecorp Inc.
- Lily of the Desert
- Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.)
- Terry Laboratories Inc
- Foodchem International Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global aloe vera gel market on the basis of nature, end use industry, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Nature:
- Conventional
- Organic
Breakup by End Use Industry
- Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry
- Food and Beverages Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Institutional Sales
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800