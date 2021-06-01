Frequency Converter Market 2021-2026: Trends, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Growth and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Frequency Converter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global frequency converter market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A frequency converter, or frequency charger, is a device that converts a basic fixed-frequency, fixed voltage sine-wave power (line power) to a variable-frequency, variable-voltage output to control the speed of induction motors. It employs an AC power source to convert the frequency and voltage while reducing the mechanical and electrical stress, thereby extending the life of the pumps, motors, and other electrical equipment.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global frequency converter market is primarily driven by their application across various spaces, such as industrial automation, aerospace and defense, power, oil and gas, and manufacturing plants. They offer a wide range of advantages, including low maintenance costs, controlled ramp-up speed, limited torque, easy start, temperature-controlled processes, and pressure and flow control, which is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in import and export of manufactured goods across the world, coupled with growing demand for enhanced performance ability of frequency converters, is positively impacting the market growth.

Frequency Converter Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the frequency converter market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd

Aelco

Piller

NR Electric

KGS Electronics

Avionic Instruments

Power System & Control

Sinepower

General Electric Company

Aplab

Danfoss

Magnus Power

Georator Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global frequency converter market on the basis of type, end use industry and region.

Market Breakup by Type: Static Frequency Converter Rotary Frequency Converter

Market Breakup by End Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense Power and Energy Oil and Gas Traction Marine/Offshore Process Industry Others

Market Breakup by Region: Europe North America Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

