Exoskeleton System Market 2021-2026: Trends, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Growth and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Exoskeleton System Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global exoskeleton system market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 43.3% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/exoskeleton-system-market/requestsample

An exoskeleton system refers to a wearable man-machine mechanism that provides mechanical strength to the user by amalgamating human intelligence and machine power. It comprises a wearable powered suit that enhances user safety and efficiency to perform particular tasks. It also employs algorithms that adjust and adapt to human body motions, along with various sensors and electrical connections that control the components. Exo-suits help lift heavy materials, reducing the user’s back muscles and spine stress. They also assist the elderly to walk and prevent fall-related injuries. As a result, these systems are extensively used across various healthcare, military, and industrial sectors.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing demand for exoskeletons in rehabilitation centers across the globe is driving the exoskeleton system market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of motor-equipped robots to aid human body mechanics also contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of heart strokes, spinal cord injuries, and paralysis propel the demand for these systems in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the increasing adoption of custom-fitted exoskeletons across military and industrial sectors also foster the global market growth. They support multiple joints and identify human movements to provide appropriate responses of the exoskeleton actuators, further inducing the product demand in the industrial sectors.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/exoskeleton-system-market

Exoskeleton System Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the exoskeleton system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Rex Bionics

Fourier Intelligence

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Daiya Industry Company

Gobio Robot

Bionik Laboratories

Suitx

Honda Motor

Gogoa Mobility Solutions

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global exoskeleton system market on the basis of component, type, mobility, body part, end use sector and region.

Market Breakup by Component: Hardware Sensors Actuators Power Sources Control Systems Other Components Software

Market Breakup by Type: Powered Passive

Market Breakup by Mobility: Stationary Mobile

Market Breakup by Body Part: Lower Body Upper Body Full Body

Market Breakup by End Use Sector: Healthcare Defense Industrial Others

Market Breakup by Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800