Property Management Software Market 2021-2026: Size, Trends, Growth, Leading Companies, Industry Drivers and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Property Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global property management software market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/property-management-software-market/requestsample

Property management software enables owners, managers, and operators to smoothly and automatically perform tasks related to their properties. These advanced systems can improve the control of real estate in the ever-changing market environment. The platform is available for various types of owned properties, including commercial, residential, real estate investment firms, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Property management software can be used for marketing, lease management, tenant and resident retention, and portfolio performance. There are two main types of software used to manage properties, including server-based and cloud property management software.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing presence of automated property management solutions has decreased human errors and enabled managers to allocate work assignments efficiently. This improvement has created expansion opportunities in the property management software market significantly. The onset of the pandemic induced by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has stalled the rise of property prices in the past year. This pause has attracted numerous personal and commercial property investors worldwide, which has created a high demand for effective property management software systems. Globally, property managers are gaining much awareness about these systems availability, which is further fuelling speedy development and advancement of property management software systems.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/property-management-software-market

Property Management Software Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the property management software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

MRI Software LLC

Console Australia Pty Ltd.

Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation)

Yardi Systems Inc.

Appfolio Inc.

Corelogic Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Realpage Inc.

London Computer Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the property management software market on the basis of region, component and application.

Breakup by Component:

Software On-Premises Cloud-Based

Services System Integration Training and Support Consulting



Breakup by Application:

Non-Residential Retail Spaces Office Spaces Hotels Others

Residential Multi-Family Housing Single-Family Housing Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/talent-management-software-market

Antivirus Software Package Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-money-laundering-software-market

Tax Automation Software Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tax-automation-software-market

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-money-laundering-software-market

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/patient-safety-risk-management-software-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800