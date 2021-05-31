Goat Milk Market Trends, Demand, Companies Share, Industry Growth and Future Scope by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Goat Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global goat milk market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue growing steadily during 2020-2025.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Goat milk is a type of dairy product that is white and opaque with a sweet taste and no odor. It is a rich source of proteins, calcium, vitamins, iron, and fats. As it is easier to digest, has a high-calorie content and lower lactose levels than cow milk, it is increasingly being preferred by lactose-intolerant individuals. Goat milk is also known to improve the platelet count in the blood. As a result, it is consumed while recovering from dengue and other viral diseases.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global goat milk market is primarily driven by the increasing health-consciousness among individuals. Goat milk has high nutritional value and offers various health benefits, such as aiding in digestion, enhancing metabolism, maintaining good heart health and improving neural functioning. Furthermore, goat milk is used to produce yogurt, cheese, milk powder, and other dairy products. Besides this, governments of several countries are providing subsidies and incentives to promote goat farms. Furthermore, various technological innovations have helped extend the shelf life and improve the quality of goat milk products, which, in turn, are positively influencing the market growth.

Goat Milk Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the goat milk market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Meyenberg

Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

St Helen’s Farm

Stickney Hill Dairy Inc

Woolwich Dairy Inc.

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.

AVH Dairy Trade B.V.

Goat Partners International

Granarolo S.p.A.

Xi’an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co.Ltd. (Baiyue)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global goat milk market on the basis of sector, product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Sector

Unorganised

Organised

Breakup by Product Type:

Liquid Milk

Cheese

Milk Powder

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

