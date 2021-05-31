Goat Milk Market Trends, Demand, Companies Share, Industry Growth and Future Scope by 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Goat Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global goat milk market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue growing steadily during 2020-2025.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Goat milk is a type of dairy product that is white and opaque with a sweet taste and no odor. It is a rich source of proteins, calcium, vitamins, iron, and fats. As it is easier to digest, has a high-calorie content and lower lactose levels than cow milk, it is increasingly being preferred by lactose-intolerant individuals. Goat milk is also known to improve the platelet count in the blood. As a result, it is consumed while recovering from dengue and other viral diseases.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global goat milk market is primarily driven by the increasing health-consciousness among individuals. Goat milk has high nutritional value and offers various health benefits, such as aiding in digestion, enhancing metabolism, maintaining good heart health and improving neural functioning. Furthermore, goat milk is used to produce yogurt, cheese, milk powder, and other dairy products. Besides this, governments of several countries are providing subsidies and incentives to promote goat farms. Furthermore, various technological innovations have helped extend the shelf life and improve the quality of goat milk products, which, in turn, are positively influencing the market growth.
Goat Milk Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the goat milk market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Meyenberg
- Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery
- St Helen’s Farm
- Stickney Hill Dairy Inc
- Woolwich Dairy Inc.
- Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.
- AVH Dairy Trade B.V.
- Goat Partners International
- Granarolo S.p.A.
- Xi’an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co.Ltd. (Baiyue)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global goat milk market on the basis of sector, product type, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Sector
- Unorganised
- Organised
Breakup by Product Type:
- Liquid Milk
- Cheese
- Milk Powder
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online Sales
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
