Beauty Drinks Market Trends, Demand, Companies Share, Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Beauty Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global beauty drinks market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Beauty drinks are nutritional beverages that assist in detoxifying and making the skin more radiant. They contain ingredients such as amino acids and antioxidants that act as detoxifying agents when consumed regularly. They are also rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, collagen, and peptides, which aid in slowing down the process of aging and providing radiance to the skin, nails, and hair, and reduce acne, dark spots, and wrinkles.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The beauty drinks market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of skin problems and hair loss issues. This has increased the demand for collagen-based beauty drinks, which protect the dermis and help in maintaining youthful skin. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyles, smoking habits, high consumption of alcohol and increasing pollution levels have led to early aging. As a result, beauty drinks are gaining popularity among both young and older consumers. Moreover, with the rapid influence of social media platforms and evolving fashion industry, individuals are becoming more conscious about their appearance, which, in turn, has resulted in the demand for nutricosmetic products, like beauty drinks.

Beauty Drinks Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the beauty drinks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Asterism Healthcare Plus Inc.

Shiseido

The Coca-Cola Company and Vital Proteins LLC (Nestle Health Science)

Kino Biotech

Skinade

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Lacka Foods Limited

Sappe Public Company Limited

DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global beauty drinks market on the basis of type, ingredients, function, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Natural Drinks

Artificial Drinks

Breakup by Ingredients:

Collagen Proteins

Vitamins and Minerals

Fruit Extracts

Others

Breakup by Function:

Anti-Ageing

Detoxication

Radiance

Vitality

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Grocery Retailers

Beauty Specialty Stores

Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

