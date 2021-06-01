Beauty Drinks Market Trends, Demand, Companies Share, Growth and Opportunities by 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Beauty Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global beauty drinks market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Beauty drinks are nutritional beverages that assist in detoxifying and making the skin more radiant. They contain ingredients such as amino acids and antioxidants that act as detoxifying agents when consumed regularly. They are also rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, collagen, and peptides, which aid in slowing down the process of aging and providing radiance to the skin, nails, and hair, and reduce acne, dark spots, and wrinkles.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The beauty drinks market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of skin problems and hair loss issues. This has increased the demand for collagen-based beauty drinks, which protect the dermis and help in maintaining youthful skin. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyles, smoking habits, high consumption of alcohol and increasing pollution levels have led to early aging. As a result, beauty drinks are gaining popularity among both young and older consumers. Moreover, with the rapid influence of social media platforms and evolving fashion industry, individuals are becoming more conscious about their appearance, which, in turn, has resulted in the demand for nutricosmetic products, like beauty drinks.
Beauty Drinks Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the beauty drinks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Asterism Healthcare Plus Inc.
- Shiseido
- The Coca-Cola Company and Vital Proteins LLC (Nestle Health Science)
- Kino Biotech
- Skinade
- Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Lacka Foods Limited
- Sappe Public Company Limited
- DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global beauty drinks market on the basis of type, ingredients, function, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Natural Drinks
- Artificial Drinks
Breakup by Ingredients:
- Collagen Proteins
- Vitamins and Minerals
- Fruit Extracts
- Others
Breakup by Function:
- Anti-Ageing
- Detoxication
- Radiance
- Vitality
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Grocery Retailers
- Beauty Specialty Stores
- Drug Stores and Pharmacies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
