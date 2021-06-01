LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global EVA Geomembrane market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EVA Geomembrane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EVA Geomembrane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EVA Geomembrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EVA Geomembrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global EVA Geomembrane Market Research Report: GSE Holding, AGRU, Solmax, JUTA, Firestone, Carlisle, Sotrafa, Yaohua Geotextile, Officine Maccaferri, PLASTIKA KRITIS, Seaman, Naue, DowDuPont, Sinotech, EPI
Global EVA Geomembrane Market Segmentation by Product: Single Layer Geomembranes, Double Layer Geomembranes, Three Layer Geomembranes
Global EVA Geomembrane Market Segmentation by Application: Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Tunnel & Civil Construction
The EVA Geomembrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EVA Geomembrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EVA Geomembrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the EVA Geomembrane market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EVA Geomembrane industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global EVA Geomembrane market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global EVA Geomembrane market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EVA Geomembrane market?
Table od Content
1 EVA Geomembrane Market Overview
1.1 EVA Geomembrane Product Overview
1.2 EVA Geomembrane Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Single Layer Geomembranes
1.2.2 Double Layer Geomembranes
1.2.3 Three Layer Geomembranes
1.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by EVA Geomembrane Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by EVA Geomembrane Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players EVA Geomembrane Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EVA Geomembrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 EVA Geomembrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 EVA Geomembrane Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EVA Geomembrane Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EVA Geomembrane as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EVA Geomembrane Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers EVA Geomembrane Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 EVA Geomembrane Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global EVA Geomembrane by Application
4.1 EVA Geomembrane Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Waste Management
4.1.2 Water Management
4.1.3 Mining
4.1.4 Tunnel & Civil Construction
4.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EVA Geomembrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America EVA Geomembrane by Country
5.1 North America EVA Geomembrane Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America EVA Geomembrane Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe EVA Geomembrane by Country
6.1 Europe EVA Geomembrane Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe EVA Geomembrane Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific EVA Geomembrane by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific EVA Geomembrane Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific EVA Geomembrane Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America EVA Geomembrane by Country
8.1 Latin America EVA Geomembrane Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America EVA Geomembrane Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa EVA Geomembrane by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Geomembrane Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Geomembrane Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Geomembrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Geomembrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EVA Geomembrane Business
10.1 GSE Holding
10.1.1 GSE Holding Corporation Information
10.1.2 GSE Holding Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 GSE Holding EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 GSE Holding EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.1.5 GSE Holding Recent Development
10.2 AGRU
10.2.1 AGRU Corporation Information
10.2.2 AGRU Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 AGRU EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 GSE Holding EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.2.5 AGRU Recent Development
10.3 Solmax
10.3.1 Solmax Corporation Information
10.3.2 Solmax Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Solmax EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Solmax EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.3.5 Solmax Recent Development
10.4 JUTA
10.4.1 JUTA Corporation Information
10.4.2 JUTA Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 JUTA EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 JUTA EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.4.5 JUTA Recent Development
10.5 Firestone
10.5.1 Firestone Corporation Information
10.5.2 Firestone Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Firestone EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Firestone EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.5.5 Firestone Recent Development
10.6 Carlisle
10.6.1 Carlisle Corporation Information
10.6.2 Carlisle Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Carlisle EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Carlisle EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.6.5 Carlisle Recent Development
10.7 Sotrafa
10.7.1 Sotrafa Corporation Information
10.7.2 Sotrafa Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sotrafa EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Sotrafa EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.7.5 Sotrafa Recent Development
10.8 Yaohua Geotextile
10.8.1 Yaohua Geotextile Corporation Information
10.8.2 Yaohua Geotextile Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Yaohua Geotextile EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Yaohua Geotextile EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.8.5 Yaohua Geotextile Recent Development
10.9 Officine Maccaferri
10.9.1 Officine Maccaferri Corporation Information
10.9.2 Officine Maccaferri Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Officine Maccaferri EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Officine Maccaferri EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.9.5 Officine Maccaferri Recent Development
10.10 PLASTIKA KRITIS
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 PLASTIKA KRITIS EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 PLASTIKA KRITIS Recent Development
10.11 Seaman
10.11.1 Seaman Corporation Information
10.11.2 Seaman Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Seaman EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Seaman EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.11.5 Seaman Recent Development
10.12 Naue
10.12.1 Naue Corporation Information
10.12.2 Naue Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Naue EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Naue EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.12.5 Naue Recent Development
10.13 DowDuPont
10.13.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.13.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 DowDuPont EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 DowDuPont EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.13.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.14 Sinotech
10.14.1 Sinotech Corporation Information
10.14.2 Sinotech Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Sinotech EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Sinotech EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.14.5 Sinotech Recent Development
10.15 EPI
10.15.1 EPI Corporation Information
10.15.2 EPI Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 EPI EVA Geomembrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 EPI EVA Geomembrane Products Offered
10.15.5 EPI Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 EVA Geomembrane Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 EVA Geomembrane Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 EVA Geomembrane Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 EVA Geomembrane Distributors
12.3 EVA Geomembrane Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
