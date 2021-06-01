LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Outdoor Decking market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Decking market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Decking report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Decking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Decking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Decking Market Research Report: UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co, Universal Forest Products, Metsa Group, Setra Group, James Latham, Cox Industries, Vetedy Group, Bedford Technology, Dock Edge, Dura Composites Marine, M.M. srl, Marina Dock Systems, MGA

Global Outdoor Decking Market Segmentation by Product: Pressure-Treated Wood, Cedar Wood, Redwood, Others

Global Outdoor Decking Market Segmentation by Application: Building Material, Rails & Infrastructure

The Outdoor Decking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Decking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Decking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Decking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Decking industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Decking market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Decking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Decking market?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Decking Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pressure-Treated Wood

1.2.3 Cedar Wood

1.2.4 Redwood

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building Material

1.3.3 Rails & Infrastructure

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Outdoor Decking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Outdoor Decking Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Outdoor Decking Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Outdoor Decking Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Outdoor Decking Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Outdoor Decking Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Outdoor Decking Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Outdoor Decking Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Outdoor Decking Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Outdoor Decking Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Outdoor Decking Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Outdoor Decking Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Outdoor Decking Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Outdoor Decking Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Outdoor Decking Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Outdoor Decking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Outdoor Decking Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Decking Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Decking Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Outdoor Decking Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Decking Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Decking Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Outdoor Decking Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Outdoor Decking Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Outdoor Decking Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Outdoor Decking Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Outdoor Decking Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Outdoor Decking Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Decking Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Decking Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Outdoor Decking Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Outdoor Decking Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Outdoor Decking Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Outdoor Decking Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Outdoor Decking Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Outdoor Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Outdoor Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Outdoor Decking Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Outdoor Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Outdoor Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Outdoor Decking Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Outdoor Decking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Outdoor Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outdoor Decking Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Outdoor Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Outdoor Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Outdoor Decking Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Outdoor Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Outdoor Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Outdoor Decking Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Outdoor Decking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Outdoor Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Decking Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Decking Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Outdoor Decking Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Decking Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Decking Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Outdoor Decking Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Outdoor Decking Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Outdoor Decking Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Outdoor Decking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Outdoor Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation

11.1.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Overview

11.1.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.1.5 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Recent Developments

11.2 Weyerhaeuser Company

11.2.1 Weyerhaeuser Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Overview

11.2.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Weyerhaeuser Company Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.2.5 Weyerhaeuser Company Recent Developments

11.3 West Fraser Timber Co

11.3.1 West Fraser Timber Co Corporation Information

11.3.2 West Fraser Timber Co Overview

11.3.3 West Fraser Timber Co Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 West Fraser Timber Co Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.3.5 West Fraser Timber Co Recent Developments

11.4 Universal Forest Products

11.4.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

11.4.2 Universal Forest Products Overview

11.4.3 Universal Forest Products Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Universal Forest Products Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.4.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Developments

11.5 Metsa Group

11.5.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Metsa Group Overview

11.5.3 Metsa Group Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Metsa Group Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.5.5 Metsa Group Recent Developments

11.6 Setra Group

11.6.1 Setra Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Setra Group Overview

11.6.3 Setra Group Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Setra Group Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.6.5 Setra Group Recent Developments

11.7 James Latham

11.7.1 James Latham Corporation Information

11.7.2 James Latham Overview

11.7.3 James Latham Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 James Latham Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.7.5 James Latham Recent Developments

11.8 Cox Industries

11.8.1 Cox Industries Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cox Industries Overview

11.8.3 Cox Industries Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Cox Industries Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.8.5 Cox Industries Recent Developments

11.9 Vetedy Group

11.9.1 Vetedy Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Vetedy Group Overview

11.9.3 Vetedy Group Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Vetedy Group Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.9.5 Vetedy Group Recent Developments

11.10 Bedford Technology

11.10.1 Bedford Technology Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bedford Technology Overview

11.10.3 Bedford Technology Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Bedford Technology Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.10.5 Bedford Technology Recent Developments

11.11 Dock Edge

11.11.1 Dock Edge Corporation Information

11.11.2 Dock Edge Overview

11.11.3 Dock Edge Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Dock Edge Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.11.5 Dock Edge Recent Developments

11.12 Dura Composites Marine

11.12.1 Dura Composites Marine Corporation Information

11.12.2 Dura Composites Marine Overview

11.12.3 Dura Composites Marine Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Dura Composites Marine Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.12.5 Dura Composites Marine Recent Developments

11.13 M.M. srl

11.13.1 M.M. srl Corporation Information

11.13.2 M.M. srl Overview

11.13.3 M.M. srl Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 M.M. srl Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.13.5 M.M. srl Recent Developments

11.14 Marina Dock Systems

11.14.1 Marina Dock Systems Corporation Information

11.14.2 Marina Dock Systems Overview

11.14.3 Marina Dock Systems Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Marina Dock Systems Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.14.5 Marina Dock Systems Recent Developments

11.15 MGA

11.15.1 MGA Corporation Information

11.15.2 MGA Overview

11.15.3 MGA Outdoor Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 MGA Outdoor Decking Product Description

11.15.5 MGA Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Outdoor Decking Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Outdoor Decking Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Outdoor Decking Production Mode & Process

12.4 Outdoor Decking Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Outdoor Decking Sales Channels

12.4.2 Outdoor Decking Distributors

12.5 Outdoor Decking Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Outdoor Decking Industry Trends

13.2 Outdoor Decking Market Drivers

13.3 Outdoor Decking Market Challenges

13.4 Outdoor Decking Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Outdoor Decking Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

