Medical Tapes and Bandages Market by Product (Tape(Fabric, Paper, Plastic), Bandage (Gauze, Adhesive, Cohesive, Elastic, Compression)), Application (Surgery, Trauma, Ulcer, Sports, Burns), Enduser (Hospital, ASC, Clinic, Homecare) – Global Forecast to 2026 The medical tapes and bandages market is projected to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0 % during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the medical tapes and bandages market include:

3M Company (US),

Johnson & Johnson (US),

Cardinal Health Inc. (US),

Medline Industries Inc.(US),

Essity (Sweden),

McKesson Corporation (US),

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US),

Smith & Nephew Plc., (US),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany),

Beiersdorf AG (Germany),

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan),

Mölnlycke Healthcare (Sweden),

Coloplast A/S (Denmark),

and Nichiban (Japan).

The rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of chronic wounds, and rising geriatric population are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the medical tapes and bandages market during the forecast period. However, the rising awareness about advanced wound care products is expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.

In terms Application, the surgical wound treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical tapes and bandages market in 2020.”

Based on application, the medical tapes and bandages market is segmented into surgical wound, traumatic wound, burn injury, ulcer, sports injury, and other treatments. The large share of this application is due to increasing number of surgeries across the globe.

“In terms of product segment, bandages segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

Based on products, the medical tapes and bandages market is segmented into medical tapes and bandages. Large share is attributed to bandages segment as bandages protect wounds from trauma, bacteria, and dirt; absorb fluid from draining wounds; and maintain a moist environment to expedite healing.

“The hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period” `

Based on end-users, the medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on end-user category—, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, home care settings and other end users. Only hospitals have the infrastructure and personnel required to treat ailments such as chronic wounds, burns, and traumatic and laceration cases. Such treatments utilize all types of medical tapes and bandages. For example, almost all major surgeries require pre-and post-surgery catheter insertion, which involves the use of medical tapes to secure.

“Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to increasing demand for wound care products, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic wounds in the region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

Research Coverage

This report studies the medical tapes and bandages market based on application, by products, end user, and region. It studies significant factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth. The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. It explains micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions and their respective major countries.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Indicative List Of Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primaries: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 4 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.2.1 End User-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Medical Tapes And Bandages Market

Figure 6 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market, By Application,2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Geographical Snapshot Of The Medical Tapes And Bandages Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Overview

Figure 12 Increasing Number Of Surgeries Expected To Drive Market

4.2 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Bandages Segment Projected To Dominate The Market During Forecast Period

4.3 Apac: Medical Tapes And Bandages Market, By Country And Application (2020)

Figure 14 China Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Apac Medical Tapes And Bandages Market In 2020

4.4 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 15 Hospitals Expected To Account For The Largest Share Of The Medical Tapes And Bandages Market During Forecast Period

4.5 Medical Tapes And Bandages: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 16 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market In India Expected To Grow The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Market Dynamics: Driver, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence Of Diseases And Conditions Affecting Wound Healing Capabilities

5.2.1.1.1 Growth In Surgical Procedures/Operations

Figure 18 Number Of C-Section Deliveries Per 1,000 Live-Births Globally (2017)

Table 1 Percentage Increase In The Number Of Surgeries Performed In The Us

5.2.1.1.2 Rapid Growth In Aging Population

5.2.1.1.3 Rising Incidence Of Chronic Wounds

Table 2 Age-Specific Prevalence Of Diabetic Foot Ulcers, By Gender

5.2.1.1.4 High Incidence Of Obesity

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number Of Traumatic Wounds

Table 3 Demographics Of Major Road Accidents

5.2.1.3 Increased Spending On Chronic And Surgical Wounds

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Awareness About Advanced Wound Care Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential In Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Pricing Pressure On Market Players

Table 4 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Pricing Analysis (Usd)

5.3 Ecosystem Coverage: Parent Market (Wound Care Market)

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.4.1 Us

Table 5 Regulatory Pathways For Wound Care Product Categories In The Us

5.4.2 India

Table 6 Classification For Wound Care Product Categories In The India

5.4.3 Patent Analysis

Table 7 Patent Details

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

Table 8 Medical Tapes And Bandages Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.7.2 Threat Of New Entrants

Figure 20 Threat Of New Entrants

5.7.3 Threat Of Substitutes

Figure 21 Threat Of Substitutes

5.7.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Figure 22 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.7.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Figure 23 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.7.6 Degree Of Competition

Figure 24 Degree Of Competition

5.8 Covid-19 Impact

Read More………..