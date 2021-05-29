Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds (Electric Beds), Patient Transfer Device (Lift (Ceiling Lifts), Slings, Slide Sheets), Stretchers), End User (Hospitals, Home Care settings) – Global Forecast to 2024 The patient handling equipment market comprises major players such as Arjo (Sweden), Hill-Rom Holdings (US), and Invacare (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the patient handling equipment market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=297347

The patient handling equipment market is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2024 from USD 8.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is largely driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population, high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting processes. On the other hand, the persistent difficulties in handling bariatric patients are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

Patient Handling Equipment Market is a valuable market report which makes aware of the industry insights so that nothing gets missed. The forecast, analysis, and estimations performed in this report are all based upon the best and well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. A persuasive Patient Handling Equipment Market document gives key measurements, the status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for businesses and organizations.

“Patient lifts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the patient transfer devices market is segmented into patient lifts, slings, sliding sheets, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, and accessories. The patient lifts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The growth of this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals, increasing bariatric population, and the growing adoption of ceiling lifts in bariatric patient handling practices

“The electric beds segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the medical beds market is segmented into manual, electric, and semi-electric beds. The electric beds segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The benefits of electric beds over manual beds such as it helps to reduce risks &pressure damage and reduce bedsores in bedridden patients are some of the major factors expected to propel the growth of this market.

“APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of MSD-caused injuries to caregivers, growth in the elderly population, healthcare infrastructure improvements, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving market growth in the Asia Pacific.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the patient handling equipment market.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30% By Designation: C-level Executives: 27%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 55%

C-level Executives: 27%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 55% By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 15%, and the RoW: 15%

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the Patient handling equipment market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments (on the basis of type, end user, and region). The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall patient handling equipment market and its sub segments. This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=297347

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.5.1 Assumptions for the Study

2.5.2 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview

4.2 Patient Transfer Devices Market, By Type

4.3 Wheelchairs & Mobility Scooters Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 European Market, By Country & End User (2018)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Geriatric and Obese Populations

5.2.2 High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During the Manual Handling of Patients

5.2.3 Implementation of Regulations Ensuring the Safety of Healthcare Personnel During the Manual Lifting Process

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Lack of Training Provided to Caregivers for the Efficient Operation of Patient Handling Equipment

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Home Healthcare Services

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Persistent Difficulties in Handling Bariatric Patients

6 Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Patient Transfer Devices

6.2.1 Patient Lifts

6.2.1.1 Ceiling Lifts

6.2.1.1.1 Ceiling Lifts Accounted for the Largest Share of the Patient Lifts Market in 2018

6.2.1.2 Stair & Wheelchair Lifts

6.2.1.2.1 Increasing Preference for Home Care is Driving Market Growth

6.2.1.3 Mobile Lifts

6.2.1.3.1 Advantages of Mobile Lifts have Driven End-User Demand

6.2.1.4 Sit-To-Stand Lifts

6.2.1.4.1 Growth in the Elderly Population is Expected to Foster the Adoption of Sit-To-Stand Lifts

6.2.1.5 Bath & Pool Lifts

6.2.1.5.1 Growth of the Aged and Disabled Populations have Driven the Demand for Bath & Pool Lifts

6.2.2 Slings

6.2.2.1 Government Policies Promoting the Use of Medical Lifting Slings to Support Market Growth

6.2.3 Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses

6.2.3.1 Reusable Air-Assisted Mattresses

6.2.3.1.1 Durability and Long Lifespan have Driven the Demand for Reusable Mattresses

6.2.3.2 Single-Patient Use Air-Assisted Mattresses

6.2.3.2.1 Disposable Air-Assisted Mattresses Save Costs and Logistics Associated With Laundering

6.2.4 Sliding Sheets

6.2.4.1 Sliding Sheets Facilitate Safer, Easier, and More Comfortable Movement for Patients

6.2.5 Accessories

6.3 Medical Beds

6.3.1 Medical Beds, By Type

6.3.1.1 Electric Beds

6.3.1.1.1 Electric Beds are Adjustable and Reduce Manual Patient Handling Tasks

6.3.1.2 Manual Beds

6.3.1.2.1 Manual Beds are Cost-Effective and Beneficial for Small Healthcare Settings

6.3.1.3 Semi-Electric Beds

6.3.1.3.1 Semi-Electric Beds are Lightweight, Easy to Use, and Economical

6.3.2 Medical Beds, By Application

6.3.2.1 Acute Care

6.3.2.1.1 Increased Number of Critically Ill Patients to Drive the Market for Acute Care Beds

6.3.2.2 Long-Term Care

6.3.2.2.1 Demand for Long-Term Care is Increasing Globally

6.3.2.3 Rehabilitation

6.3.2.3.1 Adoption of Rehabilitation Services is Increasing Due to the Increase in Chronic Disease Prevalence

6.3.2.4 Bariatric Care

6.3.2.4.1 Rising Demand for Specially Designed Beds for Obese Patients is A Key Market Driver

6.3.2.5 Other Applications

6.4 Mobility Devices

6.4.1 Wheelchairs & Mobility Scooters

6.4.1.1 Powered Wheelchairs

6.4.1.1.1 Advantages Over Other Wheelchair Types have Contributed to the Demand for Powered Wheelchairs

6.4.1.2 Mobility Scooters

6.4.1.2.1 Mobility Scooters Help Users to Travel Across Long Distances

6.4.1.3 Manual Wheelchairs

6.4.1.3.1 Manual Wheelchairs are Affordable and Cost Less Than Powered Wheelchairs

6.4.2 Ambulatory Aids

6.4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases to Drive the Demand for Ambulatory Aids

6.5 Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment

6.5.1 Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment Provide Easy Mobility Solutions for People Affected By Neuromuscular Disorders

6.6 Stretchers & Transport Chairs

6.6.1 Technological Advancements are Driving the Market for Stretchers and Transport Chairs

7 Patient Handling Equipment Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of Patient Handling Equipment

7.3 Home Care Settings

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Home Care to Support Market Growth

7.4 Other End Users

8 Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European Market in 2018

8.2.2 UK

8.2.2.1 Wide Acceptance of ‘No-Lift’ Approach Will Increase the Adoption of Patient Handling Equipment

8.2.3 France

8.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Favorable Reimbursement Scenario to Support Market Growth in France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.4.1 Adoption of Patient Lifting Techniques in the Italian Healthcare Industry Will Reduce the Economic Burden of Fall Injuries and Msds

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.5.1 Increasing Life Expectancy has Driven the Adoption of Patient Handling Equipment in Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Obesity is Driving Market Growth in the US

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Increasing Disabled Population to Boost the Demand for Patient Handling Equipment

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Japan to Account for the Largest Share of the APAC Patient Handling Equipment Market

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 Market in China to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Adoption of Safety Guidelines for Patient Handling in Hospitals to Drive the Demand for Patient Handling Equipment in India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Acquisitions

9.4.3 Expansions

9.4.4 Partnerships

10 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View)*

10.1 Arjo

10.2 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

10.3 Invacare Corporation

10.4 Stryker Corporation

10.5 Drive Divilbiss Healthcare, Inc.

10.6 ETAC AB

10.7 Gf Health Products, Inc.

10.8 Guldmann, Inc.

10.9 Handicare Group AB

10.10 Joerns Healthcare LLC.

10.11 Medline Industries, Inc.

10.12 Prism Medical UK

10.13 Linet

10.14 Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg

10.15 Savaria

10.16 Malvestio SPA

10.17 Ez Way, Inc.

10.18 Ossenberg GmbH

10.19 Antano Group

10.20 Airpal, Inc.

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

11.3 Available Customizations

11.4 Related Reports

11.5 Author Details

Read More………..