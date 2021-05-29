Bronchoscopy Market by Product Bronchoscopes (Flexible, Rigid, EBUS), Imaging Systems (Monitor, Camera), Accessories, Working Channel Diameter (2.8, 2.2, 3.0), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), & End Users (Hospital, ACSs/Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2024 Prominent players in the global bronchoscopy market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), and HOYA Corporation (Japan).

The global bronchoscopy market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, growing hospital investments in bronchoscopy facilities, and technological advancements in bronchoscopy. However, the dearth of trained physicians and pulmonologists is the major challenge for the growth of this market.

This Bronchoscopy Market research report is a rigorous analysis of the existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. With full devotion, the superior, transparent, and all-inclusive market report is offered to the client that extends their reach to success. All the data, information, statistics, facts, and figures mentioned in this report are very significant to the businesses when it comes to defining the strategies for the production, marketing, sales, promotion, advertising, and distribution of the products and services. A large-scale Bronchoscopy Market report is the most appropriate solution for the business requirements in many ways which also assists with the informed decision making and smart working.

“By application, the bronchial treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bronchial treatment and bronchial diagnosis. The bronchial treatment segment commanded the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of target diseases, which will drive the demand for bronchoscopy equipment in therapeutic procedures.

“By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers/clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high patient preference for hospital-based treatment & procedures, availability of skilled healthcare professionals, technologically advanced facilities, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

“The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as presence of a well-developed healthcare system in Japan and the large patient populations and healthcare infrastructure improvements in China and India and high prevalence of cancer in Australia are driving the growth of the bronchoscopy market in the Asia Pacific.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–21%, Tier 2–26%, and Tier 3–53%

Tier 1–21%, Tier 2–26%, and Tier 3–53% By Designation: C-level–32%, Director-level–23%, and Others–45%

C-level–32%, Director-level–23%, and Others–45% By Region: North America–36%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–17%, RoW–15%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the bronchoscopy market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, working channel diameter, us ability, patient age, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the bronchoscopy market. The report analyzes the market based on product, application, working channel diameter, usability, patient age, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the bronchoscopy market. The report analyzes the market based on product, application, working channel diameter, usability, patient age, end user, and region. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the bronchoscopy market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the bronchoscopy market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various bronchoscopy equipment across regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various bronchoscopy equipment across regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the bronchoscopy market.

Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the bronchoscopy market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the bronchoscopy market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America: Bronchoscopy Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Bronchoscopy Market

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Industry Trends

5.1.1 Market Consolidation

5.1.2 High Cost of Repair and Reprocessing of Reusable Bronchoscopes

5.1.3 Growth in Robotic Bronchoscopy

5.2 Regulatory Assessment

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.1.1 Introduction

5.2.1.1.2 Class II Medical Devices

5.2.1.1.3 US: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.1.1.4 Stringent Fda Regulations Governing Product Approvals

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.2.1 Introduction

5.2.1.2.2 Canada: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.1.2.3 Health Canada Classification

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2.2 European Medical Device Classification

5.2.2.3 Europe: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.2.4 Possible Increase in Stringency in the European Regulatory Process

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 Japan

5.2.3.1.1 Introduction

5.2.3.1.2 Pmda Device Classification

5.2.3.1.3 Japan: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.2.1 Introduction

5.2.3.2.2 CFDA Device Classification

5.2.3.2.3 China: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.3.1 Introduction

5.2.3.3.2 Indian Medical Devices Classification

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.4.1 Introduction

5.2.3.4.2 Tga Device Classification

5.2.3.4.3 Australia: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Mexico

6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

6.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery

6.2.1.3 Growing Hospital Investments in Bronchoscopy Facilities

6.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

6.2.2 Opportunities

6.2.2.1 Growing Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies

6.2.3 Challenges

6.2.3.1 Dearth of Trained Physicians and Pulmonologists

6.2.4 Burning Issues

6.2.4.1 Product Recalls

7 Bronchoscopy Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bronchoscopes

7.2.1 Flexible Bronchoscopes

7.2.1.1 Flexible Bronchoscopes are the Most Widely Adopted Bronchoscopes

7.2.2 Rigid Bronchoscopes

7.2.2.1 Complications Associated With Rigid Bronchoscopy to Limit Its Adoption

7.2.3 Ebus Bronchoscopes

7.2.3.1 Ebus Bronchoscopes to Register Steady Growth During the Forecast Period

7.3 Imaging Systems

7.3.1 Video Processors

7.3.1.1 Video Processors to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

7.3.2 Light Sources

7.3.2.1 Light Sources are Essential Components of Bronchoscopy Visualization Systems

7.3.3 Camera Heads

7.3.3.1 Technological Advancements Will Support the Growth of This Market Segment

7.3.3.2 Single-Chip Cameras

7.3.3.3 3-Chip Cameras

7.3.3.4 HD Cameras

7.3.3.5 3D Cameras

7.3.3.6 4K Camera Heads

7.3.4 Wireless Displays & Monitors

7.3.4.1 Wireless Displays & Monitors are Essential in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures

7.3.5 Other Components

7.4 Accessories

7.4.1 Cytology Brushes

7.4.1.1 Cytology Brushes are Used to Collect Cell Samples From the Bronchus

7.4.2 Transbronchial Aspiration Needles

7.4.2.1 Transbronchial Aspiration Needles are Projected to Witness the Highest Growth in the Forecast Period

7.4.3 Biopsy Forceps

7.4.3.1 Biopsy Forceps Aid in Diagnosing Malignant and Nonmalignant Disorders

7.4.4 Biopsy Valves

7.4.4.1 Biopsy Valves are Majorly Designed for Single-Use, Which Eliminates the Need for Manual Cleaning and Reprocessing

7.4.5 Cleaning Brushes

7.4.5.1 Stringent Regulations for Cleaning Bronchoscopes is Driving the Market for Cleaning Brushes

7.4.6 Mouthpieces

7.4.6.1 Growing Number of Bronchoscopy Procedures Performed Will Support the Adoption of This Product Segment

7.4.7 Other Accessories

7.5 Other Bronchoscopy Equipment

8 Bronchoscopy Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bronchial Treatment

8.2.1 Bronchial Treatment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market, By Application

8.3 Bronchial Diagnosis

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Diagnostic Procedures Will Drive Market Growth

9 Bronchoscopy Market, By Usability

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Reusable Bronchoscopes

9.2.1 Reusable Bronchoscopes Account for the Largest Share of the Market

9.3 Disposable Bronchoscopes

9.3.1 Disposable Bronchoscopes Will Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

10 Bronchoscopy Market, By Patient Age

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Adult Patients

10.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases in Adult Patients—Major Factor Driving Market Growth

10.3 Pediatric Patients/Neonates

10.3.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries Will Support the Growth of This Segment

11 Bronchoscopy Market, By Working Channel Diameter

11.1 Introduction

11.2 2.8 mm

11.2.1 2.8 mm Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

11.3 2.2 mm

11.3.1 These Bronchoscopes are Mainly Used in Pediatric Patients

11.4 3.0 mm

11.4.1 Possibility of Patient Discomfort Associated With 3.0 mm-Diameters May Limit the Growth of This Segment

11.5 Other Working Channel Diameters

12 Bronchoscopy Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Hospitals

12.2.1 in 2018, the Hospitals Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

12.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

12.3.1 Growing Number of Ascs is Expected to Increase the Demand for Bronchoscopy Equipment

13 Bronchoscopy Market, By Region

Read More…………..