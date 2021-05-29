An influential Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market report provides an absolute overview of the market that covers various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. The competitive analysis covered here also puts light on the various strategies used by major players of the market which range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and many others that lead to increase their footprints in this market. To achieve a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry, businesses call for such a well-structured Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market research report.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market by Solution Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Application (Insurance Claim (Postpayment, Prepayment), Payment Integrity), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), End-User (Insurance, Government) – Global Forecast to 2025 Some of the major market players in the healthcare fraud analytics market are IBM Corporation (US), Optum (US), SAS Institute(US), Change Healthcare(US), EXL Service Holdings(US), Cotiviti (US), Wipro Limited (India), Conduent(US), HCL (India), Canadian Global Information Technology Group (Canada), DXC Technology Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), LexisNexis Group (US), and Pondera Solutions (US).

The healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 29.8%. The emergence of social network analytics, the adoption of technologies such as AI and blockchain, and the growing use of healthcare analytics for fraud detection in emerging nations like the APAC provide growth opportunities in this market. However, the time-consuming deployment of these solutions and the need for frequent updates are some challenges faced by end users of this market.

The on-demand segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of delivery model, the healthcare fraud analytics market is segmented into on-premise and on-demand models. The on-demand models include the cloud-based and web-based models. The on-demand segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as on-demand self-serving analytics, the lack of up-front capital investments for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility, and a pay-as-you-go pricing model are driving the demand for on-demand fraud detection solutions.

The prepayment review model is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the healthcare fraud analytics market is segmented into insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. The insurance claims review segment is further divided into post payment and prepayment review, with the latter expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly because the use of prepayment review protocols and analytics can help organizations proactively prevent fraud prior to payment, allowing rapid action to be taken. As a result, prepayment review solutions are expected to garner greater attention in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2025), owing to factors such as the growing demand for health insurance and increasing collaborations & partnerships between governments and tech giants for leveraging fraud analytics capabilities.

