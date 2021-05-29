mHealth Solutions Market by Connected Devices (Glucose & Blood Pressure Monitor, Peak Flow Meter, Pulse Oximeter), Apps (Weight Loss, Women Health, Diabetes Management, Mental Health), Services (Remote Monitoring, Consultation) – Global Forecast to 2025 The prominent players in this market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Apple, Inc. (US), AirStrip Technologies (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), Nike, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), AgaMatrix, Inc. (US), Withings S.A. (France), and iHealth Labs, Inc. (US).

The global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD 213.6 billion by 2025 from USD 50.82 billion in 2020, at a high CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD 213.6 billion by 2025 from USD 50.82 billion in 2020, at a high CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The growing adoption of smartphones, increasing penetration of 3G/4G networks, increasing utilization of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases, rising focus on cost containment in healthcare delivery, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the increasing demand for home healthcare services are some of the key factors driving the greater uptake of mobile technologies among both patients and healthcare professionals.

“Based on product and service, the mHealth apps segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.”

In 2019, the mHealth apps segment accounted for the largest share of the mHealth solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing penetration of smartphones and healthcare apps and the rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases across the globe (coupled with the effective utilization of apps in chronic disease management).

“By region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

In 2019, North America dominated the mHealth solutions market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America in the mHealth solutions market can be attributed to the high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms; increasing utilization of connected devices & mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases; development & adoption of innovative technologies; and rising government initiatives.

Breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type : Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25%

: Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25% By Designation : C-level: 45%, Director-level: 30%, and Others: 25%

: C-level: 45%, Director-level: 30%, and Others: 25% By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Latin America: 5%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the mHealth Solutions market and aims at estimating the current size and future growth potential based on various segments, such as product& service and region.

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms

5.2.1.2 Increasing Utilization of Connected Devices and mHealth Apps for the Management of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.3 Cost Containment in Healthcare Delivery

5.2.1.4 Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

5.2.1.5 Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

5.2.1.6 Increasing Demand for Home Healthcare Services

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standards and Regulations as Well as Paucity of Reimbursements

5.2.2.2 Limited Guidance From Physicians in Selecting Apps

5.2.2.3 Resistance From Traditional Healthcare Providers

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Disorders

5.2.3.2 Low Physician Density Creating A Platform for the Greater Adoption of mHealth Apps in Developing Countries

5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of mHealth Solutions in Other Mobile Platforms

5.2.3.4 Increasing Adoption of AI and 5G

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Authenticity and Reliability

5.2.4.2 Patent Protection for mHealth Devices and Applications

5.2.4.3 Lack of Data Security Giving Rise to Concerns Regarding Data Theft and Healthcare Fraud

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Increasing Utilization of mHealth Solutions for Personalized Patient Engagement

6.1.2 Remote Monitoring and Growing Focus on Consumer-Centric Mobility Solutions

6.1.3 Growing Application of Cloud-Based mHealth Solutions Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

6.1.4 Wearable Health Sensors

6.1.5 Increasing Demand for Urgent Care Apps

6.1.6 Future Trends in mHealth Devices

6.1.7 Adoption Analysis of Connected Devices

6.2 mHealth Apps: Market Highlights

6.2.1 Demand and Supply

6.2.2 Adoption Analysis

6.2.3 mHealth Revenue Trends

6.2.4 Future Trends

6.3 Mobile Healthcare Ecosystem: Stakeholder Analysis

6.3.4 Network Providers

7.2 mHealth Apps

7.2.1 Healthcare Apps

7.2.1.1 Chronic Care Management Apps

7.2.1.1.1 Mental Health & Behavioral Disorder Management Apps

7.2.1.1.1.1 in 2019, This Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Chronic Care Management Apps Market

7.2.1.1.2 Diabetes Management Apps

7.2.1.1.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive the Demand for These Apps

7.2.1.1.3 Blood Pressure & ECG Monitoring Apps

7.2.1.1.3.1 Rising Incidence of Cvds to Drive the Demand for These Apps

7.2.1.1.4 Cancer Management Apps

7.2.1.1.4.1 Cancer Management Apps Educate Patients on the Latest News and Trends in Oncology

7.2.1.1.5 Other Chronic Care Management Apps

7.2.1.2 General Health & Fitness Apps

7.2.1.2.1 Health Tracking Apps

7.2.1.2.1.1 in 2019, Health Tracking Apps Accounted for the Largest Share of the General Health & Fitness Apps Market

7.2.1.2.2 Obesity & Weight Management Apps

7.2.1.2.2.1 Growth in the Obese Population to Drive the Demand for These Apps

7.2.1.2.3 Fitness & Nutrition Apps

7.2.1.2.3.1 These Apps Help People Attain Their Food and Fitness Goals Cost-Effectively

7.2.1.3 Medication Management Apps

7.2.1.4 Women’s Health Apps

7.2.1.4.1 Pregnancy Apps

7.2.1.4.1.1 in 2019, Pregnancy Apps Accounted for the Largest Share of the Women’s Health Apps Market

7.2.1.4.2 Fertility Apps

7.2.1.4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Reproductive Organ Disorders to Drive the Growth of This Segment

7.2.1.4.3 Breastfeeding Apps

7.2.1.4.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Baby Care is Expected to Play A Pivotal Role in the Growth of the Breastfeeding Apps Market

7.2.1.4.4 Other Women’s Health Apps

7.2.1.5 Personal Health Record Apps

7.2.1.6 Other Healthcare Apps

7.2.2 Medical Apps

7.2.2.1 Patient Management & Monitoring Apps

7.2.2.1.1 Rise in the Availability and Enhanced Quality of Medical Software Apps Propels to the Growth Market

7.2.2.2 Medical Reference Apps

7.2.2.2.1 Reluctance of Physicians to Use These Apps Due to Reliability Issues Can Limit the Growth of This Market

7.2.2.3 Communication & Consulting Apps

7.2.2.3.1 Growth in This Segment is Attributed to the Increasing Focus on Patient-Centric Care Delivery

7.2.2.4 Continuing Medical Education App

7.2.2.4.1 Rapid Adoption of Touchscreen Tablets Will Lead to the Equally Rapid Adoption and Deployment of Cme Apps to Enhance Knowledge and Skills

7.3 Connected Medical Devices

7.3.1 Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

7.3.1.1 Blood Pressure Monitors

7.3.1.1.1 Increase Prevalence of Hypertension is the Key Factor Driving the Demand for These Monitors

7.3.1.2 Blood Glucose Meters

7.3.1.2.1 Growth in the Number of Diabetics Propel the Adoption of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

7.3.1.3 ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

7.3.1.3.1 ECG Monitors are Used to Detect Uneven Heart Rhythms

7.3.1.4 Pulse Oximeters

7.3.1.4.1 Growth in This Market is Mainly Driven By the Growing Adoption of Pulse Oximeters for Self-Monitoring Purposes

7.3.1.5 Peak Flowmeters

7.3.1.5.1 Growth in This Market is Mainly Driven By the Growing Prevalence of Asthma and Other Respiratory Disorders

7.3.1.6 Sleep Apnea Monitors

7.3.1.6.1 Rise in the Condition of Habitual Snoring to Drive the Demand for Sleep Apnea Monitors

7.3.1.7 Multiparameter Trackers

7.3.1.7.1 Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive This Market Segment

7.3.1.8 Fetal Monitoring Devices

7.3.1.8.1 Rise in the Number of Preterm Births From Successful in Vitro Fertilization to Drive This Segment

7.3.1.9 Neurological Monitoring Devices

7.3.1.9.1 Growing Prevalence of Neurological Diseases to Drive This Segment

7.3.1.10 Other Connected Medical Devices

7.4 mHealth Services

7.4.1 Remote Monitoring Service

7.4.1.1 in 2019, Remote Monitoring Services Accounted for the Largest Share of 65.5% of the Global mHealth Services Market

7.4.2 Diagnosis & Consultation Services

7.4.2.1 Increase in the Geriatric Population is Propelling the Growth of This Market

7.4.3 Treatment Services

7.4.3.1 Treatment Services Enable Physicians to Treat Patients Remotely

7.4.4 Healthcare System Strengthening Services

7.4.4.1 These Services Help Healthcare Workers to Collect Health-Related Information and Track the Outbreak of Diseases and Epidemics

7.4.5 Fitness & Wellness Services

7.4.5.1 Increase in Health Awareness in Developed Countries to Drive the Growth of This Segment

7.4.6 Prevention Services

7.4.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Diseases Such as Aids, Polio, Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis is Driving the Growth of the Prevention Services Market

