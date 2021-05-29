LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Gas Phase Filtration market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Gas Phase Filtration market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.
One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Gas Phase Filtration market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Research Report: Camfil, American Air Filter (AAF) Company, Donaldson Company, Freudenberg, Parker Hannifin, Bry–Air (Asia), Purafil, Circul–Aire, Kimberley–Clark, Promark Associates, Tri–Dim Filter, Koch Filter, Dafco Filter, North American Filter, Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System, Troy Filters, Spectrum Filtration, Pure Air Filtration
Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Segmentation by Product: Packed Bed Filters, Combination Filters
Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Segmentation by Application: Pulp & Paper Industry, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry, Metals & Mining Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Healthcare Industry, Utilities Industry, Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Gas Phase Filtration market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Gas Phase Filtration market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Gas Phase Filtration market.
Questions Answered by the Report:
- How will the Gas Phase Filtration Market advance in the mid-to-long term?
- Which are the top players of the Gas Phase Filtration Market?
- Which products will increase sales in the coming years?
- Which developing countries will show strong growth throughout the forecast period?
- Will the adoption of products increase in the near future?
Table of Contents
1 Gas Phase Filtration Market Overview
1.1 Gas Phase Filtration Product Overview
1.2 Gas Phase Filtration Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Packed Bed Filters
1.2.2 Combination Filters
1.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Gas Phase Filtration Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Gas Phase Filtration Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Gas Phase Filtration Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gas Phase Filtration Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Gas Phase Filtration Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Gas Phase Filtration Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gas Phase Filtration Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gas Phase Filtration as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gas Phase Filtration Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Gas Phase Filtration Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Gas Phase Filtration Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Gas Phase Filtration by Application
4.1 Gas Phase Filtration Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Pulp & Paper Industry
4.1.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry
4.1.3 Metals & Mining Industry
4.1.4 Food & Beverages Industry
4.1.5 Healthcare Industry
4.1.6 Utilities Industry
4.1.7 Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry
4.1.8 Others
4.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Phase Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Gas Phase Filtration by Country
5.1 North America Gas Phase Filtration Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Gas Phase Filtration Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Gas Phase Filtration by Country
6.1 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration by Country
8.1 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Gas Phase Filtration by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Phase Filtration Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Phase Filtration Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Phase Filtration Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Phase Filtration Business
10.1 Camfil
10.1.1 Camfil Corporation Information
10.1.2 Camfil Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Camfil Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Camfil Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.1.5 Camfil Recent Development
10.2 American Air Filter (AAF) Company
10.2.1 American Air Filter (AAF) Company Corporation Information
10.2.2 American Air Filter (AAF) Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 American Air Filter (AAF) Company Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Camfil Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.2.5 American Air Filter (AAF) Company Recent Development
10.3 Donaldson Company
10.3.1 Donaldson Company Corporation Information
10.3.2 Donaldson Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Donaldson Company Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Donaldson Company Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.3.5 Donaldson Company Recent Development
10.4 Freudenberg
10.4.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information
10.4.2 Freudenberg Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Freudenberg Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Freudenberg Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.4.5 Freudenberg Recent Development
10.5 Parker Hannifin
10.5.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
10.5.2 Parker Hannifin Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Parker Hannifin Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Parker Hannifin Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.5.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development
10.6 Bry–Air (Asia)
10.6.1 Bry–Air (Asia) Corporation Information
10.6.2 Bry–Air (Asia) Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Bry–Air (Asia) Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Bry–Air (Asia) Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.6.5 Bry–Air (Asia) Recent Development
10.7 Purafil
10.7.1 Purafil Corporation Information
10.7.2 Purafil Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Purafil Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Purafil Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.7.5 Purafil Recent Development
10.8 Circul–Aire
10.8.1 Circul–Aire Corporation Information
10.8.2 Circul–Aire Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Circul–Aire Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Circul–Aire Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.8.5 Circul–Aire Recent Development
10.9 Kimberley–Clark
10.9.1 Kimberley–Clark Corporation Information
10.9.2 Kimberley–Clark Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Kimberley–Clark Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Kimberley–Clark Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.9.5 Kimberley–Clark Recent Development
10.10 Promark Associates
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Gas Phase Filtration Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Promark Associates Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Promark Associates Recent Development
10.11 Tri–Dim Filter
10.11.1 Tri–Dim Filter Corporation Information
10.11.2 Tri–Dim Filter Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Tri–Dim Filter Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Tri–Dim Filter Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.11.5 Tri–Dim Filter Recent Development
10.12 Koch Filter
10.12.1 Koch Filter Corporation Information
10.12.2 Koch Filter Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Koch Filter Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Koch Filter Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.12.5 Koch Filter Recent Development
10.13 Dafco Filter
10.13.1 Dafco Filter Corporation Information
10.13.2 Dafco Filter Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Dafco Filter Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Dafco Filter Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.13.5 Dafco Filter Recent Development
10.14 North American Filter
10.14.1 North American Filter Corporation Information
10.14.2 North American Filter Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 North American Filter Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 North American Filter Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.14.5 North American Filter Recent Development
10.15 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System
10.15.1 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Corporation Information
10.15.2 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.15.5 Cosmos Air Purification & Environmental System Recent Development
10.16 Troy Filters
10.16.1 Troy Filters Corporation Information
10.16.2 Troy Filters Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Troy Filters Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Troy Filters Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.16.5 Troy Filters Recent Development
10.17 Spectrum Filtration
10.17.1 Spectrum Filtration Corporation Information
10.17.2 Spectrum Filtration Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Spectrum Filtration Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Spectrum Filtration Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.17.5 Spectrum Filtration Recent Development
10.18 Pure Air Filtration
10.18.1 Pure Air Filtration Corporation Information
10.18.2 Pure Air Filtration Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Pure Air Filtration Gas Phase Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Pure Air Filtration Gas Phase Filtration Products Offered
10.18.5 Pure Air Filtration Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Gas Phase Filtration Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Gas Phase Filtration Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Gas Phase Filtration Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Gas Phase Filtration Distributors
12.3 Gas Phase Filtration Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
