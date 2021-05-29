LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Turboexpander market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Turboexpander market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.
One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Turboexpander market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Turboexpander Market Research Report: Cryostar, Atlas Copco, GE oil & gas, Air Products, ACD, L.A. Turbine, Turbogaz, Samsung, RMG, Hangyang Group, SASPG, HNEC, Suzhou Xida, Beifang Asp, Jianyang Ruite, Huayu
Global Turboexpander Market Segmentation by Product: Radial Turboexpander, Axial Turboexpander, Radial-Axial Turboexpander
Global Turboexpander Market Segmentation by Application: Liquefaction of Gases, Power Generation
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Turboexpander market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Turboexpander market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Turboexpander market.
Questions Answered by the Report:
- How will the Turboexpander Market advance in the mid-to-long term?
- Which are the top players of the Turboexpander Market?
- Which products will increase sales in the coming years?
- Which developing countries will show strong growth throughout the forecast period?
- Will the adoption of products increase in the near future?
Table of Contents
1 Turboexpander Market Overview
1.1 Turboexpander Product Overview
1.2 Turboexpander Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Radial Turboexpander
1.2.2 Axial Turboexpander
1.2.3 Radial-Axial Turboexpander
1.3 Global Turboexpander Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Turboexpander Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Turboexpander Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Turboexpander Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Turboexpander Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Turboexpander Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Turboexpander Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Turboexpander Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Turboexpander Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Turboexpander Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Turboexpander Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Turboexpander Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Turboexpander Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Turboexpander Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Turboexpander Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Turboexpander Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Turboexpander Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Turboexpander Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Turboexpander as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Turboexpander Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Turboexpander Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Turboexpander Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Turboexpander Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Turboexpander Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Turboexpander Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Turboexpander Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Turboexpander Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Turboexpander Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Turboexpander Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Turboexpander by Application
4.1 Turboexpander Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Liquefaction of Gases
4.1.2 Power Generation
4.2 Global Turboexpander Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Turboexpander Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Turboexpander Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Turboexpander Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Turboexpander Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Turboexpander Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Turboexpander Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Turboexpander Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Turboexpander Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Turboexpander Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Turboexpander Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Turboexpander by Country
5.1 North America Turboexpander Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Turboexpander Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Turboexpander Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Turboexpander Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Turboexpander by Country
6.1 Europe Turboexpander Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Turboexpander Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Turboexpander Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Turboexpander Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Turboexpander by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Turboexpander Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Turboexpander by Country
8.1 Latin America Turboexpander Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Turboexpander Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Turboexpander Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Turboexpander Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Turboexpander by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Turboexpander Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Turboexpander Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Turboexpander Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Turboexpander Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Turboexpander Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Turboexpander Business
10.1 Cryostar
10.1.1 Cryostar Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cryostar Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Cryostar Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Cryostar Turboexpander Products Offered
10.1.5 Cryostar Recent Development
10.2 Atlas Copco
10.2.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information
10.2.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Atlas Copco Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Cryostar Turboexpander Products Offered
10.2.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development
10.3 GE oil & gas
10.3.1 GE oil & gas Corporation Information
10.3.2 GE oil & gas Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 GE oil & gas Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 GE oil & gas Turboexpander Products Offered
10.3.5 GE oil & gas Recent Development
10.4 Air Products
10.4.1 Air Products Corporation Information
10.4.2 Air Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Air Products Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Air Products Turboexpander Products Offered
10.4.5 Air Products Recent Development
10.5 ACD
10.5.1 ACD Corporation Information
10.5.2 ACD Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 ACD Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 ACD Turboexpander Products Offered
10.5.5 ACD Recent Development
10.6 L.A. Turbine
10.6.1 L.A. Turbine Corporation Information
10.6.2 L.A. Turbine Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 L.A. Turbine Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 L.A. Turbine Turboexpander Products Offered
10.6.5 L.A. Turbine Recent Development
10.7 Turbogaz
10.7.1 Turbogaz Corporation Information
10.7.2 Turbogaz Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Turbogaz Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Turbogaz Turboexpander Products Offered
10.7.5 Turbogaz Recent Development
10.8 Samsung
10.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.8.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Samsung Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Samsung Turboexpander Products Offered
10.8.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.9 RMG
10.9.1 RMG Corporation Information
10.9.2 RMG Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 RMG Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 RMG Turboexpander Products Offered
10.9.5 RMG Recent Development
10.10 Hangyang Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Turboexpander Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Hangyang Group Turboexpander Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Hangyang Group Recent Development
10.11 SASPG
10.11.1 SASPG Corporation Information
10.11.2 SASPG Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 SASPG Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 SASPG Turboexpander Products Offered
10.11.5 SASPG Recent Development
10.12 HNEC
10.12.1 HNEC Corporation Information
10.12.2 HNEC Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 HNEC Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 HNEC Turboexpander Products Offered
10.12.5 HNEC Recent Development
10.13 Suzhou Xida
10.13.1 Suzhou Xida Corporation Information
10.13.2 Suzhou Xida Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Suzhou Xida Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Suzhou Xida Turboexpander Products Offered
10.13.5 Suzhou Xida Recent Development
10.14 Beifang Asp
10.14.1 Beifang Asp Corporation Information
10.14.2 Beifang Asp Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Beifang Asp Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Beifang Asp Turboexpander Products Offered
10.14.5 Beifang Asp Recent Development
10.15 Jianyang Ruite
10.15.1 Jianyang Ruite Corporation Information
10.15.2 Jianyang Ruite Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Jianyang Ruite Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Jianyang Ruite Turboexpander Products Offered
10.15.5 Jianyang Ruite Recent Development
10.16 Huayu
10.16.1 Huayu Corporation Information
10.16.2 Huayu Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Huayu Turboexpander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Huayu Turboexpander Products Offered
10.16.5 Huayu Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Turboexpander Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Turboexpander Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Turboexpander Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Turboexpander Distributors
12.3 Turboexpander Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
