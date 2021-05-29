LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Land Drilling Rigs market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Land Drilling Rigs market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Land Drilling Rigs market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Research Report: Archer, Helmerich & Payne, KCA Deutag, Nabors Industries, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford

Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional Rigs, Mobile Rigs

Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas industry, Metal and Mining Industry, Construction and Building

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Land Drilling Rigs market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Land Drilling Rigs market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Land Drilling Rigs market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

How will the Land Drilling Rigs Market advance in the mid-to-long term?

Which are the top players of the Land Drilling Rigs Market?

Which products will increase sales in the coming years?

Which developing countries will show strong growth throughout the forecast period?

Will the adoption of products increase in the near future?

Table of Contents

1 Land Drilling Rigs Market Overview

1.1 Land Drilling Rigs Product Overview

1.2 Land Drilling Rigs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional Rigs

1.2.2 Mobile Rigs

1.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Land Drilling Rigs Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Land Drilling Rigs Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Land Drilling Rigs Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Land Drilling Rigs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Land Drilling Rigs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Land Drilling Rigs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Land Drilling Rigs Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Land Drilling Rigs as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Land Drilling Rigs Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Land Drilling Rigs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Land Drilling Rigs Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Land Drilling Rigs by Application

4.1 Land Drilling Rigs Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil and Gas industry

4.1.2 Metal and Mining Industry

4.1.3 Construction and Building

4.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Land Drilling Rigs by Country

5.1 North America Land Drilling Rigs Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Land Drilling Rigs by Country

6.1 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Land Drilling Rigs by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs by Country

8.1 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Land Drilling Rigs Business

10.1 Archer

10.1.1 Archer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Archer Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Archer Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Archer Land Drilling Rigs Products Offered

10.1.5 Archer Recent Development

10.2 Helmerich & Payne

10.2.1 Helmerich & Payne Corporation Information

10.2.2 Helmerich & Payne Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Helmerich & Payne Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Archer Land Drilling Rigs Products Offered

10.2.5 Helmerich & Payne Recent Development

10.3 KCA Deutag

10.3.1 KCA Deutag Corporation Information

10.3.2 KCA Deutag Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 KCA Deutag Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 KCA Deutag Land Drilling Rigs Products Offered

10.3.5 KCA Deutag Recent Development

10.4 Nabors Industries

10.4.1 Nabors Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nabors Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nabors Industries Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nabors Industries Land Drilling Rigs Products Offered

10.4.5 Nabors Industries Recent Development

10.5 National Oilwell Varco

10.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

10.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 National Oilwell Varco Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 National Oilwell Varco Land Drilling Rigs Products Offered

10.5.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

10.6 Weatherford

10.6.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

10.6.2 Weatherford Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Weatherford Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Weatherford Land Drilling Rigs Products Offered

10.6.5 Weatherford Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Land Drilling Rigs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Land Drilling Rigs Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Land Drilling Rigs Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Land Drilling Rigs Distributors

12.3 Land Drilling Rigs Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

