Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Monitoring Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Monitoring Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Monitoring. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: CA, Inc. (United States),SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (United States),Dynatrace LLC (United States),IDERA, Inc. (United States),Datadog, Inc. (United States),Kaseya Limited (United States),LogicMonitor, Inc. (United States),Opsview Ltd. (United States),SevOne Inc. (United States),Cloudyn (Israel)

Definition:

The global cloud monitoring market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted market period due to increasing cloud adoption in various end-user industries. Cloud monitoring system offers protection to enterprise information technology assets by detecting suspicious activities based on pre-defined signatures or through malicious behavior by monitoring and analyzing network traffic flows. Deploying cloud allows financial institutions to experience shorter development cycles for new products, supporting a faster and more efficient response to the needs of banking customers.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cloud Monitoring Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

The Growing Requirement of Efficiently Manage the Security and Performance of the Cloud

Market Drivers:

High Adoption of Multiple Cloud Platforms

Advantage of Reduced Capital and Operational Expenditure

Opportunities:

The Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Server in Various End-User Industries

Increasing Popularity among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Challenges:

The Growing Concern Related to Lack of Data Security

The Global Cloud Monitoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solution, Services (Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting)), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and ITES, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Others)

Market Insights:

On 2nd April 2018, LogicMonitor, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT and Managed Service Providers, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status and is also now available on AWS Marketplace, bringing its hybrid infrastructure monitoring and analytics solution to global AWS customers.

Merger Acquisition:

On 5th June 2019, Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. on Wednesday announced a cloud interoperability partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

