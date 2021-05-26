Global Drug Testing Software market is a thorough compilation on deep analysis on value chain structure, factual investigations, industrial scenario, application, industry share, size, and forecast. The report offers detailed historic study on the market and presents current market scenario to help the business owners, marketing executives, producers, and customers to plan ideal strategies for the forecast period 2021 – 2026 . It provides overall analysis of the Drug Testing Software industry based on product type, application, end user, and geography. Researchers have also studied the Drug Testing Software market satisfactorily to offer investment opportunities for the investors and the anticipated threats on the basis of smart analysis. Market players, distributors, and suppliers can plan effective strategies to improve their presence in the industry and expand their presence.

The players profiled in the Drug Testing Software market include:

US Drug Test Centers (United States),,VICTIG Screening Solutions (United States),,Cority (Canada),,IntelliCorp (United States),,Sterling Talent Solutions (United States),,Checkr (United States),,Verified First (United States),,AssureHire (United States),,Core Screening (United States),,TestVault (United States)

Market Overview

Drug testing software helps to identify and manage drug and alcohol testing programs that help organizations to streamline the drug testing process for new hires and provide ongoing testing for employees. Also, it provides companies, employees, and candidates with solutions to manage or run drug testing businesses. The feature of the software includes drug testing data management, result tracking, Department of Transportation (DOT) compliance, and more. These solutions offered in conjunction with background check software and often integrates with applicant tracking systems (ATS).

Market Trends

Implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Testing Software

Integrations with Other Software such as Quest, LabCorp

Drivers

Growing Demand From Small and Medium Businesses, And End-Use Industry Owing To Increased Efficiency, Expanded Access, and Complete Visibility

Increasing Rate of Employment in Various Sectors

Real-Time Status Updates of All Testing Available

Time and Mo

Challenges

Compliance with the Laws and Regulations such as DOT and Non-DoT

Lack of Expertise in the Workforce

Opportunities

Stringent Government Regulations for Employers, and Other Industries



Competitive Analysis:

The Drug Testing Software market examines the competition by highlighting the leading industry players including crucial information, such as company profile, financial information, services offered, recent improvements in products, and key components. The report studies strengths and weaknesses of these players and presents details on several strategies adopted by them. The common strategies adopted by the Drug Testing Software market players include mergers and acquisition, partnerships, new product development, product promotions, and technological improvements.

Regulatory Factors

In the United States, the government has mandated that the employment offered in many fields (corporate, state, transportation, and the like) must include drug and alcohol tests. Most places will also periodically drug and alcohol test their personnel, ju

Market Insights

On May 07, 2019, Intellicorp Records, Inc., a Verisk business, has announced an advanced drug screening solution integrated into the companyâ€™s background check ordering process. Employers can now help manage their drug screening and background check program from a single platform.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

