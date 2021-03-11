Singapore’s HDP to expand EV charging network in eight cities before 2025

Singapore’s Housing and Development Board (HDB) is planning to add more charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) across eight cities to increase its sustainability to battery-powered cars. These areas include Choa Chu Kang, Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Jurong West, Sembawang, Punggol, Queenstown and Tenga-town. These towns form part of a “town-centric approach being rolled out to install charging points, revealed Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Transport.

“The towns were chosen as they are spread across Singapore and have a high concentration of car parks with the existing electrical capacity to support charging point deployment,” stated the Land Transport Authority (LTA). In conjunction with Urban Redevelopment Authority, LTA issued the first tender to install around 600 charging points in 200 public parks in November 2020. The agencies have also provided private sector consultation in the EV infrastructure development.

By 2030, the country targets to have around 60,000 EV charging points. Forty thousand will be in public places, while 20,000 are going to be installed in residential dwellings and private premises. “If we assume one-third of cars are EVs by 2030, this translates into an EV to charging point ratio of about 5:1,” said Ong.

The chargers installed in these new points will be the Type 2 AC and CCS 2 DC fast charger. With these new chargers, an EV user will recharge the car after five days since a single charge to power the EV for about 400-500km.

The LTA will later introduce a common charger grant to fund two thousand chargers in non-landed residences such as condominiums. This project will be carried out between 2021 July and 2023 December. Meanwhile, new private developments will have to meet specific requirements in the future. In the new conditions, private entities have to match the electrical infrastructure in public parks and mount a minimum number of chargers as stipulated in the new policy.

“In addition to planning for the expansion of nationwide EV charging infrastructure, NEVC will also lead efforts to review EV regulations and standards and develop a robust EV ecosystem in Singapore,” added LTA. In the meantime, LTA is taking over the function of the EV charging systems regulation from the Energy Market Authority “to give dedicated focus to this work.”

On-road taxes, Ong noted that the country should level up the taxes imposed on battery-powered vehicle users to those of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles users. “The road tax for electric car schedule should be set up so that electric as well as ICE cars with about the same appearance, feel, as well as a level of luxury pay the same road taxes.,” said Ong.