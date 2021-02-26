Segway Maui will mark ten years since its establishment by unveiling new EVs

According to a press release, Segway Maui, the only Segway trader that offers sales and service of Segway PTs (personal transporters), is set to introduce a new breed of electric vehicles (EVs) in 2021. In the spirit of commemorating their ten years in Maui, the company will bring onboard new battery-powered cars, bicycles, mopeds, and motorcycles.

The company was established in 2011 as an eco-friendly tour and travel service provider. Its celebrated personal transporters (PTs) have reduced congestion on Maui and Hawaii’s roads as a whole. The PTs have also contributed to the reduction of greenhouse gases since batteries power them.

“Latest technology, advanced charging system, long-range batteries, and professional design are making an excellent addition to Maui environment,” said the company through a press statement. Segway Maui is the first trader certified to sell street-legal electric motorcycles. Its first batch of new electric merchandise includes an ES1-SPro street bike with 17″ wheels and an ES1-XPro, a dual-sport motorcycle with 21″ front and 18″ rear off-road tires. Both models were designed by German engineers and are the first of their kind globally.

In addition to bringing the new EVs, Segway Maui has inked a deal with Yadea Technology, a Chinese giant in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of two-wheeled EVs. The motorcycle company, based in Wuxi, Jiangsu, China, has sold more than 6 million electric motorcycles in over 83 countries in one year.

Despite the benefits of Segway’s two-wheeled electric vehicles, the island’s road system is not yet ideal to realize these vehicles’ full potential. “It’s just so unfortunate, we don’t; wee enough dedicated lanes for bicycles and mopeds on Maui, “said Segway’s shop managers.

The Maui dealer has been at the forefront of promoting environmentally sustainable vehicles to cut carbon emissions. Their products are ozone-friendly. “Like electric cars, electric motorbikes offer several benefits over gasoline–powered vehicles when it comes to air pollution, noise pollution, fuel source, and climate change. Because they’re being driven, either, so operating an electric motorcycle doesn’t add to climate change.

Maui is the largest island in Hawaii State. It is trendy for the two-wheeled Segway vehicles, motorcycle sports racing, and eco-friendly fun activities. Cyclers and PT riders flock to the coastal town for tours around the ocean, Lahaina streets, and sunset rides. Local businesses, the police, and security personnel in Maui have embraced this type of transport and will be seen going around their daily activities on mopeds, motorcycles, and bicycles.