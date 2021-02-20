Is Germany making too much renewable energy?

As the planet works on ways to produce greener energy, many questions keep rising on the matter. Europe is one of the continents that is working hard to deliver clean energy. These facts explain the various market trends running all over the world. In this piece, the country in question is Germany and the Government‘s amount of renewable energy.

In 2020, Germany was among the many countries with the highest production of renewable energy. It includes clean energy whose primary sources are wind farms, solar arrays, and biogas plants. The rating rank is 46%, close to that of fuel, coal, and nuclear power. In the 2010s, the greenhouse emissions were a bit stagnant. However, the emissions keep dropping all over the world. Last year the drop was around 80 million tons of carbon dioxide. These digits are Germany’s 42% drop from the 1990s. This report is good news for Germany and the EU, working towards the net zero-emission project.

But as Germany keeps relying on weather-dependent renewable sources of energy, it seems to be quickly getting to its limit. And this is something that all the countries depending on weather-dependent renewables will eventually face. The big question is, what happens if the sun fails to shine and there is no wind for days? Will the energy industry have to die in those days? Not to mention, during the cold midwinter days when power is in high demand? All the questions remain unanswered as experts try to unveil a way forward.

Also, the main issue is not only shortage but also the cases of surplus. Stormy days are naturally dangerous and so windy, forcing power to flow from wind parks and offshore. And in case of these events, the power system may collapse. In addition to that, the prices may go negative due to the surplus production of energy.

Georg Stamatelopoulos, an energy expert, stated that renewables currently cover half of the power’s demand. However, he explained that further expansion of these resources leads to the system’s vulnerability. Energy blackouts are some of the problems that the future generation is likely to face. Also, it is factual that excess or limiting power can lead to energy shortfalls.

These fears have not yet to pass even in Germany, with the high production of renewable energy. Germany is closing some of their coal-fueled plants with the expectation that the last plant closes in 2038. However, this move will take the Energy sector in Germany to an unknown edge. In regards to the issue, there have been different opinions from people and experts. But the Government has to develop a plan to maintain the German Energy industry’s stability for years to come.