Global robotic wheelchairs market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.44 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global robotic wheelchairs market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global robotic wheelchairs market.

The robotic wheelchair is incorporation of intelligent robotics technology and an electric wheelchair. It is a kind of improved wheelchair that has abilities to navigate, detecting obstacles and moving spontaneously by utilizing sensors and artificial intelligence. Robotic wheelchairs are the advanced versions of manual wheelchairs. They are available in different types in the market. These devices can ease the lives of many disabled people, mainly those with simple impairments, by growing their range of mobility.

The continuous increase in the number of aged and disabled people, upsurge in disposable income of consumers, increase in research & development, growing demand for advanced wheelchairs from the sports industry and raid technology innovations in the industry are key factors powering the growth of the robotic wheelchairs market. Availability of a varied range of technologically innovative robotic wheelchair products is resulting in an increasing consumer base. This is expected to increase the market in the future years.

Though, a key challenge to the growth of the robotic wheelchairs market is the high operational cost of robotic wheelchairs and lack of awareness. This is mostly true in developing countries. Also, regular maintenance of the wheelchair enhances the operational cost. Certain wheelchairs are battery operated, which further needs regular charging of the wheelchair.

Commercial sector segment is estimated to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in the adoption of robotic wheelchairs at airports, theatres, hospitals, and tourist places. Changing lifestyle will boost the market of robotic wheelchairs in the commercial sector. Online segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market as growing the popularity of e-commerce, usage of smartphones, and use of the internet. Online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

The front wheel type robotic wheelchairs are expected to grow at a faster rate compared to the other two types. Front wheel type robotic wheelchairs are mostly preferred because of its capacity of high curb climbing and other functionalities, which provides short footprints and small turning circles. Mid-wheel type robotic wheelchairs are chosen mainly in indoor settings. The mid-wheel type robotic wheelchairs is projected to dominate the market in the upcoming years because of mid-wheel type robotic wheelchairs are very spontaneous to operate.

North America has held the largest share of the robotic wheelchairs market in 2017. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as increased technological advancements in the healthcare sector and rising disposable income are the primary factors that for driving the market in this region.

Scope of the Report Robotic Wheelchairs Market

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, by Type

Rear Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs

Front Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs

Mid-wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, by End User

Residential sector

Commercial sector

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players in Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

Permobil Corporation

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Karman Healthcare

Kinova Robotics

ReWalk

Cyberdyne

Touch Bionics

Focal Meditech

DEKA Research & Development

Matia Robotics

Investor

Sunrise Medical

UPnRIDE Robotics

WHILL

Ottobock SE

Co. KGaA.