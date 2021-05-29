Global Display Market was valued US$ 114.20 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 210.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.94 % during a forecast period.

Display consists of screens that project information such as videos, images, and texts. The display screens usage various technologies to offer advantages such as enhanced visualizations in the array industry verticals such as electronics, consumer retail, transportation, sports & entertainment, and others.

Advances in flexible display, upsurge in demand for OLED display devices, and growth in trend of touch-based devices are driving the growth in the global display market. The rapid adoption of various consumer electronics devices with innovative display technologies is a key factor leading the display market. The increasing demand for high-quality displays in the gaming and entertainment sector and the increasing popularity of OLED-based technologies in next-generation devices are notable factors enhancing the market. The advent of energy-efficient electronics devices with radical functionalities is projected to provide a robust impulse to the display market. Furthermore, high initial cost is limiting the growth of the market.

OLEDs panels are offer the feature such as low power consumption, encompassing the batteryâ€™s energy preservation levels. They provide a better picture quality than the other display LCD screens. OLED technology has no backlight, consequently each pixel has its own light source and compromises an exceptional viewing angle. With some of these advantages manufacturers are shifting to OLED production owing to cost-effectiveness levels in the LCD display market.

The current display market is concentrated on emerging the technology and products mainly for large-sized displays and high-resolution images. Manufacturer are expected to focus on production of the flexible displays that are thin, light, and less disposed to breakage as compared to the conventional displays. These display systems are fused in the vehicles owing to development in trend of autonomous vehicles, and the use of flexible displays in AR/VR devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the display panel market owing to the presence of the most of the manufacturers of display panels in this region. This region has large infrastructure for consumer electronics manufacturing, which help to expand business capabilities of the key players. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D activities, to enlarge new technologies, which further supplement the demand for display panel market. Emergent economies including China, India, and Japan are replacing traditional systems by modern and technologically-advanced display systems. The demand for touchscreens is propelling the display industry growth.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Display Market

E Ink Holdings Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, and Sony Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc.

Scope of the report for Global Display Market

Global Display Market, By Display Type

Flat Panel

Flexible Panel

Transparent Panel

Global Display Market, by technology

OLED

Quantum Dot

LED

Electronic Paper

LCD

Others

Global Display Market, By Application

Smartphone & Tablet

Smart Wearable

Television and Digital Signage

PC & Laptop

Automotive Display

Others

Global Display Market, By End user

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Retail

BFSI

Military & Defense

Transportation

Others

Global Display Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key players in Global Display Market

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

AU Optronics

Japan Display Inc.

Innolux Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corp. Limited

VARITRONIX

TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY

Atmel Corporation

Cambridge Display Technology Limited

HP Development Company

L.P.

Epson

Dupont

Displax S.A.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Legacy, Inc.

Groupe Nexio Inc.

Posiflex Technology, Inc

Visiontek Products, LLC